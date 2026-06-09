“They keep tagging the band and they don’t even say it’s not a real band”: Angine De Poitrine have acquired some Russian dopelgangers

To be clear, these are the fakes

It had to happen. Already there is already a fake version of Angine De Poitrine on the loose.

They’ve been spotted in Russia of all places, and their existence has been confirmed by Sam Murdock, the art director who works for the real Angine De Poitrine. “There’s a fake (version of the) band touring Russia already, with the costumes and everything,” Murdock told the online mag Exclaim. “And they keep tagging the band and they don’t even say it’s not a real band.”

A post shared by Vyacheslav Zakharov (@mediaslava) A photo posted by on

They were first seen on an Instagram post last month, not long after the band’s second album Vol II dropped and the buzz about them exploded. The post shows the fake Angine in similar polka-dotted attire, though their costumes are less elaborate, and look rather like they are hand-painted.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

The giveaway though, is that the fake Kyn is only playing a single-necked guitar rather than the usual double-necked guitar/ bass. Maybe they just didn’t think getting that essential element right was important…

“We’re living in a weird time where everyone’s trying to make money off the band,” Murdock elaborated. “Right now, there’s like 1,500 fake T-shirts online already, and I removed 700 fake T-shirts on Tee Republic and on Red Bubble, but they keep on popping up.”

Meanwhile, there are plenty of opportunities to see the real polka-dotted math rock sensations. The duo are touring pretty much constantly until the end of 2026. They’re playing shows in their native Canada this month and into July, and then head over to Japan, the US and Europe and back again before the year is out. All the relevant info is on their website at anginedepoitrine.com