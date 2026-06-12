Misstra know it all? It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week #9
Have you been paying attention? Well?
The weekend is nearly here, but there's one last thing we need you to do - prove you've been all over the music news again this week.
Every week, we devise 10 fiendish and hopefully fun questions to test whether you've been paying attention.
Brain on? Let's go...
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.