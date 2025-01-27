“The net result of this process is a progression which sounds smoother, calmer and more musical”: The value of adding chord inversions

It's very simple to join one chord to the next in the context of a chord progression, and one of the tools in your armoury for achieving a polished musical effect is to use what we call, 'inverted chords' or ‘inversions’.

Root, 1st and 2nd inversion (Image credit: Future)

In its simplest form, an inversion is created by moving the notes contained within a chord or triad, so that a different note occupies the bottom spot.

The theory behind this principle is pretty easy; let's start with a triad of C major, which will contain the notes C, E and G.

If we place them on the stave in this arrangement, the note C is at the bottom. As this note is the keynote of our chord, and at the bottom of the chord, we call this a root position triad.

We can double notes in this chord, and add note extensions that are above the basic triad, but it is always the lowest note that dictates the inversion.

If we now take the same triad of C major, but move the bottom C up by one octave, the note E becomes the lowest note in the chord.

This becomes what is known as a 1st inversion, and if we similarly move the note E up an octave, G becomes the lowest note in the chord, and we have a 2nd inversion.

You might find yourself playing triads on a keyboard, but using triads in a predominantly root position. More experienced keyboard players will employ inversions as they move from one chord to the next, as this will create a smoother texture.

(Image credit: Future)

It takes practice, particularly if the musical part of your brain is trying to keep up with the way that your fingers move, but in reality it is far easier to play chords using inversions as part of a progression, then you might think.

In our example, we’re using chords in both root and 1st inversion formations, employing a bass note too. You can see that the movement between notes is (for the most part) relatively small or step wise.

The net result of this process is a progression which sounds smoother, calmer and more musical, through a progression that doesn’t jump around.

We do however have to put in a disclaimer at this point; inversions are not always a desirable option, and are often dictated by the style of music that you may be attempting to make - along with the instrument you may be playing.

It is possible to create smooth inversions in your chord progressions on instruments such as the guitar, however due to the nature of bar-chords, many guitarists and guitar-driven music tends to move up and down the fretboard in a specific effect and style.

The same can be said of keyboard parts in some styles of house and dance music, but for more sophisticated styles of music, you're more likely to use of inversions.

The same inversion process and ethos can also be applied to chords which have bass notes in play.

The addition of a bass note will indicate the position of a root or inversion, usurping the lowest note in any triad. In much the same way, bass notes can be linked together to create a more effective and smoother textures, in combination with upper chords, through the use of inversions.

Just remember to always be critical of your own work. If the inversions feel right, go ahead and use them, but if they feel like they are fighting against the genre, definitely keep it real!