SubBass: thinking outside the box with Glimpse

PRODUCTION EXPO 2013:In this lesson from the SubBass online course Ableton Essentials with Glimpse - Thinking Outside The Box, we join him as he shows you how to record some of the most unusual sounds you can imagine and use them in your music.

Recording every day sounds like trains passing over a bridge, kicking and bin and even frying a sausage and turning them into music. This is a great way to make your tracks really original and stand out from the crowd.

It's something Glimpse features in all his music and is one of the reasons his music stands out so well. In this lesson, we see Glimpse using the sound of frying a sausage to create ambient textures in Ableton Live 9.

SubBass has a range of Ableton and Logic Music Production Courses on offer in their London studio suitable for everyone from beginner to advanced levels

SubBass also has a range of DJ Courses on offer, covering everything from vinyl to digital, that are also suitable for beginners through to advanced levels.

Can't make it to the studio in London? Then an Online Course is a great way of learning from home.

Return to the SubBass booth