Point Blank Serato Scratch DJ skills with DJ Blakey

DJ EXPO 2013: DMC Champ and BBC 1Xtra host, DJ Blakey introduces the online DJ course - DJ skills with Serato Scratch Live. Blakey joins forces with Mr Bristow to show you a range of DJing techniques using this revolutionary piece of software that has pushed the art of turntablism to new levels.

Techniques covered include mixing with acapellas, using filters and other effects, various types of scratches from basic to expert level, a look at various controllers including the Novation Dicer and even adding visuals to your performance. Check out clips from the course in the playlist below. Find out more info about the course and how to enrol.