Point Blank: mixing dance music in Ableton

PRODUCTION EXPO 2014: To celebrate the re-launch of the Mixing Dance Music: Ableton course, tutor Anthony Chapman (Klaxons, Franz Ferdinand, Rudimental) has created a brand new tutorial series giving you an insight into what you could learn on the course by deconstructing his mix of Debukas' track Shake.

In part one, Anthony looks at the drums and the bass, exploring how these important elements are EQ'd and processed. Later he focuses on the synths and effects and finally the vocals and the master channel. Find out more about the course here and make sure you check out parts two and three of Anthony's mix deconstruction below.

