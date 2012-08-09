How to breathe life into loops with end-bar cuts and drops

Step 6: Now we’ve created some space, what shall we do with it? Let’s go for a reverse piano. We’ve programmed this as a four-beat part, bounced it as audio and reversed it. Then it’s simply a case of setting a further fade-in amount, and we have a perfect segue with enough space for it to be heard.

For a compendium of pro-sounding finishing techniques pick up Computer Music Specials (issue 54) - Make Over Your Mix - on sale now.