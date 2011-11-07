Free music software round-up: Week 99

A couple of previously-paid-for products have entered the freeware landscape this week, as has a physical modelling synth.

Dulcet

Xenobioz Dulcet

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This physical modelling synth features a body resonator with different modes, a noise generator, an oscillator, a pre-filter, filters, a pitch envelope and a delay. There are 128 presets included and, for the benefit of those who want to create their own 'Dulcet tones', a manual.

Wolfgang palm plex 2

Wolfgang Palm Plex 2

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Back in 2002, synth legend Wolfgang Palm and Steinberg released Plex, a 'restructuring synth' that was very different to most of the instruments on the market at the time. Now Wolfgang has dusted it off, updated it with a few new features and presets and made it available for free.

Kong audio chineeguzheng

Kong Audio ChineeGuZheng

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Now available as freeware, this sample-based plug-in emulates the GuZheng. This is a classic 21-string Chinese instrument that has a sound that you'll immediately recognise; the plug-in is powered by Kong Audio's QIN engine.