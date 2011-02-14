Free music software round-up: Week 81

free music software

An eclectic selection for you this week, featuring plug-ins to convert drum pad audio into MIDI, train your ear to spot EQ frequency bands and let you into the world of spectral formant synthesis.

If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.

dsp trigger free

Audiofront DSP Trigger Free

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Like its parent plug-in, this free version of DSP Trigger is designed to process the audio output from drum pads and convert it to MIDI, removing the need for a hardware drum brain. Unlike its parent plug-in, you're restricted to single pad zones and you can only output up to two separate articulations.

tune

EarPlugins Tune

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

An ear training plug-in with a difference: this one doesn't teach you to spot specific chords and intervals, but EQ frequency bands. Run it on an audio track and it activates a random frequency band - you have to guess which one. You can also click the different frequency keys to hear what they sound like on your material.

Full bucket music the scrooo

Full Bucket Music The scrooo

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Based on a spectral formant synthesis architecture and offering up to 32 voices of polyphony, The scrooo sports a pair of band-limited carrier oscillators and three independent formant generator sections. Two amplifiers, three envelopes and three LFOs are also part of the package.