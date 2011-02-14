Free music software round-up: Week 81

An eclectic selection for you this week, featuring plug-ins to convert drum pad audio into MIDI, train your ear to spot EQ frequency bands and let you into the world of spectral formant synthesis.
Audiofront DSP Trigger Free
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Like its parent plug-in, this free version of DSP Trigger is designed to process the audio output from drum pads and convert it to MIDI, removing the need for a hardware drum brain. Unlike its parent plug-in, you're restricted to single pad zones and you can only output up to two separate articulations.
EarPlugins Tune
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
An ear training plug-in with a difference: this one doesn't teach you to spot specific chords and intervals, but EQ frequency bands. Run it on an audio track and it activates a random frequency band - you have to guess which one. You can also click the different frequency keys to hear what they sound like on your material.
Full Bucket Music The scrooo
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Based on a spectral formant synthesis architecture and offering up to 32 voices of polyphony, The scrooo sports a pair of band-limited carrier oscillators and three independent formant generator sections. Two amplifiers, three envelopes and three LFOs are also part of the package.