Free music software round-up: Week 79

Just a couple of free software offerings for you this week, but it's a 100% strike rate for Mac users as both are OS X compatible. Has that ever happened before? We don't think so.

Voxengo marvel geq

Voxengo Marvel GEQ

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download

Voxengo likes to drop the occasional free plug-in into its line-up, and the latest is a linear-phase 16-band graphic EQ that, depending on your host, supports up to eight input/output channels. It's also capable of handling mid/side channel processing and offers internal channel routing options.

Robert w rose seq541

Robert W Rose SEQ541

Platform/format: Mac Download

A free MIDI pattern sequencer for OS X, and a very simple one at that. Select a MIDI device to generate a clock and this will output notes in the sequence that you click in. The pattern length can vary from 16 to 64 notes, and note lengths can run from 16ths to whole notes.