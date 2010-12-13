Free music software round-up: Week 74

Free music software

A couple of Christmas freeware specials have turned up during the course of the past seven days: make sure you grab them while they're still available. There's also a relaunched reverb from PSP, a 2-channel DJ mixer plug-in and a new EQ.

If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.

PSP audioware psp pianoverb

PSP Audioware PSP PianoVerb

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU, RTAS Download

An old freeware favourite, PianoVerb has been re-released to support the latest operating systems (including, for the first time, Mac OS X). It emulates the type of reverb produced by piano strings, using 12 operators and letting you adjust the damping and decay time.

Maffialife v-djm 2ch

Maffialife V-DJM 2ch

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This 2-channel DJ mixer plug-in was designed specifically for use with Ableton Live but can be hosted by any VST-compatible application. It gives you all the standard DJing controls you'd expect while also boasting four effects. Usefully, all the knobs, sliders and buttons can be mapped to your MIDI controller.

Mildon studios wotopolo

Mildon Studios Wotopolo

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Running from the start of December to 3 January, Mildon Studios' Crazy Christmas Promo sees the company offering big discounts on several of its plug-ins. Great news, but what's of even more interest to us is that if you sign up to the company's mailing list you can get the Wotopolo synth for free.

Starplugs dc terminator

Starplugs DC Terminator

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Another Christmas pressie (note the Santa hat on the GUI), this simple little plug-in is designed to analyse and eliminate DC/subsonic frequencies in real-time when you're mastering. It's not as festive as a set of virtual sleigh bells, then, but it could certainly come in handy.

Sir elliot eighteen band graphic equaliser

Sir Elliot Eighteen Band Graphic Equaliser

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

If ever there was a 'it does exactly what it says on the tin' plug-in, this is it. Sir Elliot is rounding off a busy year in freeware by bringing you this EQ unit, which is designed specifically for use on midrange frequencies.