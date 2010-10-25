Free music software round-up: Week 68

free music software

With the weather taking a turn for the colder and the nights drawing in, now's the time to get set for hibernation in your studio and some serious music making. And if you need something to kickstart your winter of tune-crafting, may we suggest that you check out one or more of the following freebies



If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.

Robot planet battlecomp vintage vst compressor

Robot Planet BattleComp Vintage VST compressor

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

More vintage compression fun: this model also has a sidechain highpass filter and EQ, tube emulation and a soft clipping circuit. You can download the plug-in for free, though the developer suggests that you make a donation if you like it.

Fsynthz.com 15e

Fsynthz.com 15E

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

It looks less like a synth than it does a tray full of lozenges, but this is indeed a sound-making instrument. We're not going to attempt to explain how it works, but the fact that there are tooltips for each control should mean that you get plenty of help when you're using it.

16tone vogue mk2

16tone Vogue MK2 1.3

Platform/format: Mac Download

This isn't new, but it's something for Mac users to try and it's just been updated. Vogue MK2 is billed as a microtonal synth (it's compatible with 16tone's Max Magic Microtuner) and version 1.3 adds a stereo reverb unit.