Free music software round-up: Week 58

Having built up our anticipation levels, Togu Audio Line has now released its latest free synth, and it looks like it could be its best yet. There's also a new instrument for those who like their sounds to go on and on…

Togu Audio Line TAL-NoiseMaker

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download

We previewed this one last week, and now it's available. It's an improved version of the already excellent TAL-Elek7ro, but comes with a new synth engine and an effects section with reverb, chorus and a bit crusher. Could this make a late push for the title of best free VST plug-in in the world today?

Wok Dronos

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

A virtual analogue synth that specialises in creating drones might not seem too appealing, but Wok says that Dronos is capable of producing "a warm, ever-evolving sound which remains tonally playable". The free version is monophonic and has a nag-screen.