Free music software round-up: Week 50

Computer musicians have been spoilt for choice when it comes to free soft synths for a long time, but there are now three more for you to consider downloading. Check them out - along with a new filter bank - below.

If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.

wok formantbank

Wok Formantbank

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

12 filter bands are included here, each of which has its own volume fader. There's also a Formant knob that enables you to adjust all their frequencies together. You'll find a Resonance knob, too, while it's also possible to blend the filtered and original signals (from 0% to 100%).

genobazz

Tek'it Audio Genobazz

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This simple but classy-looking monophonic synth is designed, as its name almost suggests, for "all your bass needs". The oscillator can select from eight waveforms, there are six filter types, and you get 32 factory presets. There's full MIDI automation and MIDI learn on all parameters.

the blooo

Full Bucket Music The blooo

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Behind the preposterous name lies something pretty straightforward: a polyphonic subtractive synth in the classic mould. There are a couple of oscillators (each of which can choose from four waveforms), a white noise generator, two multimode filters, three envelopes and three LFOs.

saltline ichi

Saltline Ichi 2.0

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

The synths just keep on coming this week: here's another subtractive offering that features two sound generators, each of which boasts two oscillators, a state variable filter and a delay. There's also a modulation matrix, and the developer suggests that it's good for producing a wide range of different sounds.

(Via KVR Audio)