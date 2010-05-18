Free music software round-up: Week 49

Free music software 49

Distortion, phasing and pitch shifting effects are all on the menu this week, and there's a super-simple synth to try, too.

Unfortunately for Mac users, everything you'll see below is PC-only - we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for OS X-compatible stuff next week.

MZK Media Technologies Distortion M Plus

MZK Media Technologies Distortion M Plus

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This is a multiband distortion plug-in that enables you to apply different amounts of distortion to different frequency zones. It can also be used just as an EQ section and, by combining the standard and multiband distortions, as a dual-stage effect.

WOK Xphaser LE

WOK Xphaser LE

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This one features two phasers, each of which has a slightly different sound. The two can be routed in series or parallel, and each has panorama and volume controls. This is a free version of the full Xphaser, which adds host sync and manual sweep features and costs €11.

4 band shifter

Bitterspring 4 Band Shifter

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

An open-source offering that "can scale (shift) independently the pitch of four adjacent, user-definable frequency bands". As well as pitch shifting knobs, each band also has one to adjust its volume, while you can set the bands' end points (and, consequently, start points) too.

sabatwotiga

The Chip Collection SabaTwoTiga VST

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Synths don't get much simpler than this one. Tones can be selected with a 4-voice knob, 2-way switches are used to modify the sound and you get basic filter controls. SabaTwoTiga is said to be suitable for creating "powerful electronic leads" and is described as "beefy and musical".