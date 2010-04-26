Free music software round-up: Week 47

Free music software 47

We know our advice has always been to install just a few synths and get to know them really well, but it's hard not to be tempted by new ones when you can get them for free.

There are two more on offer this week, plus a drum machine and 'mega' oscilloscope.

If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.

Tekky synths thrice

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Although the full version of THriCe costs €30, there's also a free iteration that has most of its features (only filter modulation by the 3 StepSeq LFOs is missing). What we're dealing with here is a 3-oscillator synth, with each oscillator having its own multiband filter. There's also an internal sequencer and an FX section.

TS-808

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

TS-808 is - wait for it - an emulation of the Roland TR-808 drum machine (you got the subtle hint didn't you?). As you probably know, it isn't the first, but Tactile Sounds points out that this is a proper synth rather than a sampler, and that you have more sound-shaping controls than on the original hardware. You've got eight outputs to play with, too.

SAR vsts logana

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

A rather fine-looking freebie from SAR, Logana uses a physical modelling engine to emulate analogue-style sounds. It's got three oscillators, a noise generator, a mod matrix and mod envelope, an LFO, a low-pass filter, an amplitude envelope and overdrive distortion.

Oszillos mega scope

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

When the time comes to start fine-tuning your mix, Oszillos Mega Scope might be able to help you out. It's a BPM-synced oscilloscope with support for multiple inputs. Waveforms can be displayed separately or as one coloured waveform.

