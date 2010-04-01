Free music software round-up week 45

While many plug-ins these days can be rather confusing, this week's freebies all keep things relatively simple.

There's an audio enhancer, a plug-in notepad, a pitch corrector and five new guitarist-friendly processors.

If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.

Theodor Krueger Dark Mass

Dark mass

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

There's something rather charming about plug-ins that come with very few controls and promise to do something general rather than specific. Take Dark Mass, for example: it offers just Enhance and Amount controls, and is said to be an "audio enhancement plug-in" that "makes everything fatter, be it full mixes, drums, trance kicks, bass or solo guitars."

Teragon Audio AUNotes 2.0

AUNotes

Platform/format: Mac/AU Download

This is an Audio Units plug-in that doesn't actually make or process any sound. Instead, AUNotes - which was previously known as Notepad - is designed to let you keep notes within your DAW alongside an arrangement. Changes are saved with the project.

G200Kg KeroVee

Kerovee

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Gone are the days when you had to pay for your pitch correction plug-in: KeroVee is another free offering that features scale buttons and a tuning speed parameter ("maybe robotic if set to '100=MAX'" says the developer). There's a tune-to-MIDI function, too.

Simple VSTs plug-ins

Uurth

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Five new plug-ins from SimpleVSTs, all with intentionally misspelt names. Uurth is an amp simulator; muun emulates an overdrive pedal; preamp is a guitar pedal simulator; spank is another amp sim; and duuaal a two-channel amp with built-in reverb. All look pretty simple, so give them a whirl and find out how they sound.