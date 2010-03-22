Free music software round-up: Week 44

Free music software 44

We're sure to see a new piece of commercial music software or two at this week's Frankfurt Musikmesse, but if free stuff's more your thing, you'll be happy enough right here.

Reverb, bitcrushing and frequency shifting FX are below, as is a souped up emulation of an old hardware synth.

If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.

Togu audio line tal-reverb ii

Togu Audio Line TAL-Reverb II

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download

Picking up where the first TAL-Reverb left off, this second version once again features a plate algorithm but adds a subtractive EQ and a stereo input mode. Labels on each control let you know the values you're currently dealing with.

Shuriken bittest

Shuriken BitTest

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download

On the downside, it's ugly as sin, but BitTest is designed to crush audio down to 8-bit and then give you the option to turn off bits (in the top row of the interface) or invert them (in the bottom row) individually.

Pethu hahaha cs33 v2.0

Pethu Hahaha CS33 v2.0

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Another of Pethu's Yamaha clones gets an upgrade; this time, it's the CS33, which builds on the features of the old CS-01. Changes in the new version include a smoother-working GUI, redesigned layout, animated keyboard and more stable performance on multi-core systems.

Valhalla dsp valhallafreqecho mki

Valhalla DSP ValhallaFreqEcho MkI

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU, RTAS Download

This plug-in combines a frequency shifter with an analogue-style echo, with the MkI update adding a new GUI, a tempo-synced delay and mouse-over tooltips. The results you can get are said to range from "subtle chorusing and double tracking to barberpole phasing and flanging to endless glissandos and runaway echoes."

(Via KVR Audio)