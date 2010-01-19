Free music software round-up: Week 38

Free music software 38

All eyes may have been on the Winter NAMM show last week, but as well as sitting on trade show stands, new music software has been creeping onto the internet.

The evidence is laid out below: delay and guitar amp effects, modular and drum 'n' bass-friendly synths, and a MIDI data sequencer.

Togu audio line tal-dub-iii

Togu Audio Line TAL-DUB-III

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download

Currently in beta, this is described as an easy to use delay device that also has some special features. Rather than emulating a tape delay, it promises to bring its own sound, and includes an alias free saturation stage, a non-linear 6dB low-pass and a 3dB high-pass filter.

Sonic assault midiseq 2

Sonic Assault MidiSeq! 2.0

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This 64-step MIDI data sequencer has arrived at version 2. It offers (among other things) draw and single step editing, step/interpolation control and an all-step randomise feature.

TSE plugins x30

TSE Plugins X30 1.6

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This high-gain guitar amp is based on the Engl 530 and preamp and, as you'd expect, is suitable for producing metal tones. That said, we're assured that it's not a one trick sonic pony, either.

Sonic entropy zombie killah 2

Sonic Entropy Zombie Killah 2

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Billed as "the ultimate DnB synth", this is also said to suitable for breakbeat, dubstep and jungle lead sounds. It sports two detuned oscillators and a sub-bass oscillator, plus a range of what are described as "easy and quick modulators".

sync modular

Native Instruments Sync Modular

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Sync Modular was an early modular soft synth that we'd completely forgotten about, but now Native Instruments, who seemingly took ownership of it when it started collaborating with its creator, Dr Sync, in 2003, has made it available for free. Bear in mind, though, that it'll only run under Microsoft Windows 95/98/NT4/2000 (or, err, BeOS R5).