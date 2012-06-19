Free music software round-up: Week 112

We turn our back on the free software market for a few weeks and it all kicks off: if we could be bothered to check, we'd confidently sat that this is our biggest round-up ever. Check out the goods below.

If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.

beat zampler

Beat Zampler

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download

Released by German magazine Beat but created by renowned developer Synapse Audio, this is a sample workstation that comes with SFZ support. There's also a multimode filter, three LFOs, a mod matrix, an arpeggiator/step sequencer and an effects section.

WOK ring-o

WOK Ring-O

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

The modulation source for this ring modulation effect can be the left and right sides of a stereo signal modulating each other, or a stereo signal modulated by Ring-O's internal oscillator. This has different waveforms, and its pitch can be set via MIDI.

Syncersoft amusing sounds of the body

Syncersoft Amusing Sounds Of The Body

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Some will question how amusing it is, but this plug-in can certainly produce 'bodily function' sounds. There are 21 profiles in all, including the sounds of "sniff, pee, itches, farts etc".

Softrave lel uds drums

Softrave LEL UDS Drums

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Vintage analogue drum modules are brought back to life with this 140-sample instrument. The focus appears to be on snare drums; you can mix, match and layer between multiple banks, and there are filters, too.

Xenium audio x-tube

Xenium Audio X-Tube

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

X-Tube has been created to simulate the saturation effect of a 12AX7 tube amp. Designed to be easy to use, it sports a 3-band EQ and comes with 12 presets. In addition, there are separate controls for Drive and Bias.

Homegrown sounds multitimbral control

Homegrown Sounds Multitimbral Control

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

A plug-in that gives you control of 16 MIDI channels, so is potentially useful if you own a multitimbral sound module. You can adjust the likes of volume, pan and program change (MSB, LSB and Program Number) and each channel also has two assignable CC knobs.

Syncersoft analog voice

Syncersoft Analog Voice

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

A subtractive synth that promises extended modulation possibilities. There are four types of analogue-style filter onboard, plus delay and reverb effects and a tempo-syncable LFO. The detune effect, meanwhile, can add strangeness and fatness.

Mothman z3000

Mothman Z3000 and 2000

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

The developer admits that he won't have time to update these two synths any time soon, so has decided to set them free. The Mothman Z3000 is a 16-voice polyphonic instrument while the 2000 is a 2-oscillator subtractive beastie.

Syncersoft lizard morph

Syncersoft Lizard Morph

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

A detune and morph effect that's said to be particularly useful to anyone who's looking to produce the powerful, penetrating sounds that are associated with a lot of contemporary dance music. The LFO section, meanwhile, has been included with dubstep producers particularly in mind.

LSR audio lvlmeter

LSR Audio LVLMeter

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download

A vintage-inspired stereo peak level meter that comes in 32-bit and 64-bit varieties. That's all there is to say, really; the only other things you'll find in the way of a 'feature' are markers to indicate peaks.

Syncersoft q9 oldvox

Syncersoft Q9 Oldvox

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Yet another Syncersoft release, Q9 Oldvox is an analogue-style synth that's said to deliver a sound that's warm and fat. The two oscillators are complemented by filters, LFOs and a delay effect.

Bass gnomes common image and millidelay

Bass Gnomes Common Image and Millidelay

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

A couple more freebies from the Bass Gnomes stable. Common Image can shift mono content relative to stereo content or position stereo content while maintaining the position of mono content, while Millidelay is a creative effect that delays your audio stream by the delay range selected.

Fsynthz phybace pilot

Fsynthz PhybAce Pilot

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

A physically modelled bass guitar that emulates the string, pick, body resonances and pickups. There's a slide mode, too, for legato playing. This version is seen as a work in progress with limited features and controls, so if you've got any suggestions for improvements, send them the developer's way.