Free music software round-up: Week 104

If you're searching for that last minute Valentine's gift, may we recommend a free plug-in or two for your beloved. Actually, maybe you'd be better off doing the flowers/chocolates thing and keeping these three instruments for yourself…

binaural beat generator

Thomas Glendinning Binaural Beat Generator

Platform/format: Mac/VST, AU Download

Binaural beats are those that comprise two tones at slightly different frequencies played into your ears through headphones, and this plug-in enables you to generate them. The concept might sound a bit scary, but the interface looks friendly enough.

Krakli software harm

Krakli Software Harm

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Previously available as part of the RMP2 pack, this synth - which is designed for producing aggressive and strange sounds - is now available for free. It doesn't look too tricky to program, though you can avail yourself of 64 presets (created by Dimitri Schkoda) if you want to test its capabilities immediately.

Full bucket music the deputy mark ii

Full Bucket Music The Deputy Mark II

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Based on vintage string machines and early polyphonic synths, this instrument also features a monophonic section and comes with ensemble and phaser effects. Expect big, lush sounds aplenty.