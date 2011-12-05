Free music software round-up: Week 100

free music software

Thanks to a general slowdown of releases we've been stuck on 99 not out for a few weeks now, but the 100th free music software round-up is finally here. The letter from the Queen got lost in the post, presumably…

If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.

Melda production mnoisegenerator

Melda Production MNoiseGenerator

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download

A simple noise generator that features four modulators that can be used to add interest to your sounds. Each of these can work as an LFO, a follower, a MIDI/audio-triggered ADSR envelope, a pitch detector or a combination of the above.

jsAudio jscompshaper

jsAudio jsCompShaper

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download

A plug-in that enables you to morph between soft-knee compression and waveshaping as you see fit. You also have pre-/post-emphasis filtering (similar to a sidechain filter) and an "analogue-like" attack.

Homegrown sounds modulator

Homegrown Sounds Modulator

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Given its name, it won't surprise you to learn that Modulator features an LFO that can be used to create many effects including flangers, phasers and ring modulators. You have a sizeable choice of waveforms and envelopes, while the effect can be synced to BPM or work to a 'freeform' tempo.

ToneBytes pedals

ToneBytes Pedals

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Many DAWs now come with their own guitar pedal emulations included, but if yours doesn't or you're looking for a free alternative, step this way. You get 19 pedal models, plus two amps, seven speaker models and three rack units. You can mix and match them or let the presets do the work for you.

Marvin bdx, sdx, hcx

Marvin BDX, SDX, HCX

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Three drum sound generation plug-ins: BDX gives you kicks, SDX does snares and HCX is designed for hi-hats. Each of these rack-based devices has a selection of tone-shaping controls.