Build a tearing DnB reese bass using filtering techniques

DnB Weekend: Want to make a ripping, tearing DnB reese bass? The experts at Computer Music magazine show you how!

The basses in DnB have only gotten bigger, beefier and gnarlier over the years, and nailing them convincingly is one of the most daunting aspects of drum & bass production. Get it wrong, and your track will just sound like a weak imitation, unable to cut it on the dancefloor.

Luckily, we're here to show you exactly how it's done in this tutorial from Computer Music issue 198's Figuring out Filters tutorial. You'll see how to use filtering and distortion to build up a grinding, growling multilayered reese bass.To get the audio examples and samples used in the video, click here.

All the plugins used in the video are part of Computer Music's CM Plugins collection - over 40 high-quality plugins that you get for FREE when you buy an issue of Computer Music!

For more drum & bass tutorials, samples and pro producer videos, check out Drum & Bass Focus 2014 from Computer Music, with almost three hours of full exclusive video masterclasses from E-Z Rollers, State Of Mind, InsideInfo, Tyke and more. Plus, there's a free exclusive sample pack from E-Z Rollers, and a free Rob Papen distortion plugin