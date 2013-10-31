Berklee Online: how a mix engineer enhances a track

PRODUCTION EXPO 2013: Berklee Online tutor Dan Thompson is an independent writer/producer and recording engineer, his credits include work on records, feature films, and television series and movies, including ER, The Sopranos, Swimfan, The Sweetest Thing, Melrose Place, Malibu Shores, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Touched By An Angel, Soul Food and NCIS, to name just a few.

In this exclusive video lesson, Dan explains exactly how a mix engineer enhances a track; essential information for any of you looking to finish your music to a professional standard.

