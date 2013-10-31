Berklee Online: considerations when mixing with headphones

PRODUCTION EXPO 2013: Berklee Online tutor Dan Thompson is an independent writer/producer and recording engineer, his credits include work on records, feature films, and television series and movies, including ER, The Sopranos, Swimfan, The Sweetest Thing, Melrose Place, Malibu Shores, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Touched By An Angel, Soul Food and NCIS, to name just a few.

Here Dan explains what considerations you need to make when mixing tracks with headphones on, so expect some pro tips and insightful guidance.

