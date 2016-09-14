6 chord tricks for songwriters and producers

Ready to take your composition skills to the next level? With these tips we'll show you half a dozen nifty techniques that can be used to transform basic chord structures into far more interesting shapes and progressions.

For more tutorials and advice on stringing notes together like a pro, read the full Chords & Scales feature in the October edition of Computer Music (CM234).

A normal C major chord is C-E-G, but you can easily change it to E-G-C, called the 'first inversion', or G-C-E, the 'second inversion' - the bass note has changed, but it's still the same chord, with the same root note, C. This can be used to create much smoother chord sequences. To try an example, create a 100BPM project, download the assets and load Beat.wav; then use Chords.mid to trigger Bazille CM's Computer Music » Joe Rossitter » Richmond Keys preset.

This C minor progression uses basic non-inverted triads. Select the lower two notes of all chords in bar 1 and 3, then transpose them up one octave - most DAWs have a shortcut key for this, such as Shift-Up Arrow. Now hear how much smoother the progression is, since there's less movement from chord to chord. In the final bar, select all notes above (and including) D4, and drop those one octave for a cool descending chord progression. You may start to hear melodies in the chords' movement - there's one going on in ours, so duplicate the top note of each chord and place them one octave up, for an instant melody.

Non-inverted (root position) chords - Solo

Non-inverted (root position) chords - Mix

Inverted chords - Mix

Inverted chords with melody top-line - Solo

Inverted chords with melody top-line - Mix