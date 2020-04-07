40 basic music theory terms you need to know

Learning music theory but finding yourself befuddled by all the technical terms involved? Our glossary has you covered, busting every bit of chord- and scale-related jargon from 'ascending' to 'unison'.

Ascending

Rising in pitch, or going up the piano keyboard from left to right.

Cadence

A short sequence of notes or chords at the end of a musical phrase.

Chord

More than two notes played at the same time.

Circle of fifths

A diagram charting the relationship between the 12 notes/keys in the chromatic scale.

Descending

Falling in pitch, or going down the piano keyboard from right to left.

Diminished fifth

An interval of a perfect fifth flattened by one semitone - eg, C-Gb or A-Eb.

Dominant

The fifth note of a scale, an interval of a perfect fifth above the tonic. Also, a chord built on this fifth note.

Extended

Extended chords contain extra notes added from further up the keyboard. A major ninth chord, for instance, contains root, third, fifth, seventh and ninth.

Flat

Determines that a note should be one semitone lower in pitch.

Harmonic interval

Notes of different pitches played together at the same time, as opposed to one after the other.

Harmony

A tune that complements a melody when played at the same time. Also refers to the relationship between a series of chords.

Interval

The difference between two note pitches. Intervals are named according to the number of letter names they span, eg from C to D is a second, C to F is a fourth, etc.

Inversion

The order of notes in a chord is changed. A first inversion would see the root shifted up an octaveto the top of a chord.

Key

The scale on which a piece of music is based. The key takes its name from the tonic, or first note of this scale.

Major scale

The most common scale in Western music. A series of eight notes with a set pattern of intervals: 2-2-1-2-2-2-1.

Major second

An interval of two semitones between two different notes. For example, C to D is a major second interval.

Major seventh

The interval between the root note and the seventh note (or 'degree') of a major scale. Equivalent to 11 semitones.

Major sixth

An interval of nine semitones between two different notes. C to A, for example.

Major third

An interval of four semitones between two different notes. Examples include C to E, G to B, D# to F.

Melodic interval

When two notes of different pitches are played one after the other - in other words, atwo-note melody.

Melody

A sequence of notes played one after the other to produce a tune.

Minor scale

The sad-sounding sequence of notes you get when you play a major scale from the sixth note upwards.

Minor second

An interval of one semitone between two notes. For example, C to Db is a minor second interval.

Minor third

An interval of three semitones between two different notes. For example, C to Eb is a minor third interval, as is G to Bb.

Minor seventh

The interval between the root note and the flattened seventh note (or 'degree') of a major scale. Equivalent to ten semitones.

Minor sixth

An interval of eight semitones between two different notes. For example, C to Ab is a minor sixth interval.

Mode

A type of scale built by starting another scale from a note other than its root.

Octave

An interval of 12 semitones, at which the two notes have the same 'quality', just one higher and one lower.

Root

The lowest note of a chord or scale. C is the root note of a C major chord and of the C major scale.

Rootless voicing

When an extended chord is played with the root note missing. Used a lot in jazz and gospel music.

Scale

A sequence of notes going up or down the keyboard with a particular pattern of intervals between them.

Secondary dominant

The name given to a chord based on the fifth, or dominant, note of any key or scale other than the tonic key.

Semitone

The smallest interval in a chromatic scale, or the distance between any two notes on the piano keyboard.

Seventh

A four-note chord formed by adding the seventh note of the scale to a triad that already contains a root, third and fifth.

Sharp

Raised in pitch by one semitone.

Tone

Short for 'whole tone', an interval of two semitones.

Tonic

The first note, or 'root' note, of a scale.

Transpose

To shift a piece of music, note or chord up or down in pitch by a certain number of semitones.

Triad

A chord made up of three notes. A major triad contains a root, a major third and a perfect fifth.

Unison

An interval that's not an interval - in other words, the interval of zero semitones, the same note played twice.

