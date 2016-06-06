10 tricks every trap producer should know

Originating from the US city of Atlanta in the 90s, trap is a distinctive, hip-hop-inspired electronic genre defined by its overt use of TR-808 samples, heavy sub bass, rhythm-shifting percussion, cinematic horns and bleak synths.

Although trap beats were originally created as instrumental backdrops to carry the crime-fuelled lyrics of Southern US rappers, the genre has since permeated all walks of electronic music - from the post-dubstep sounds of EDM through to modern R&B and pop productions.

With these tips, we'll break down the definitive production and arrangement techniques required to create authentic trap - from the giant TR-808 kick and intricate rhythm programming through to synth design, vocal production and arrangement.

To get you started, we've even included the Ableton project to make things a little easier.