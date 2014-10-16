Weekend riff: Slipknot - The Negative One

Slipknot's 1st fret string bends will challenge even the toughest fretting fingers

This opening guitar riff lays a foundation for the layers of sonic brutality that follow. It also establishes the tempo for the rest of the band, so practise with a metronome to help develop your timing. Notice, crucially, that the riff starts on beat 4 of the first bar; the first string bend should land on beat 1 of the first full bar of music.

The riff is based on some tricky 1st-fret bends and it takes stamina to hit the target pitch accurately. Practise slowly to build the required strength and to get a feel for the technique.

'The Negative One'

© 2014 Slipknot

Tutor: Jamie Hunt

Videographer: Martin Holmes

