Weekend riff: Slipknot - The Negative One

Slipknot's 1st fret string bends will challenge even the toughest fretting fingers
This opening guitar riff lays a foundation for the layers of sonic brutality that follow. It also establishes the tempo for the rest of the band, so practise with a metronome to help develop your timing. Notice, crucially, that the riff starts on beat 4 of the first bar; the first string bend should land on beat 1 of the first full bar of music.
The riff is based on some tricky 1st-fret bends and it takes stamina to hit the target pitch accurately. Practise slowly to build the required strength and to get a feel for the technique.
'The Negative One'
