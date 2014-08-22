Weekend riff: Pixies - Where Is My Mind (main riff)

Try your hand at this classic alternate picked US alt-rocker

The trick here is to make sure that you use alternate picking throughout the riff. This should be a reasonably steady pace during the eighth notes, but, of course, double speed for those rapid fire 16th notes at the end of the riff. Practise slowly to begin with and focus on hitting the 16th notes at exacly twice the pace of the eighth notes.

'Where Is My Mind'

© 1988 Pixies

Tutor: Chris Bird

Videographer: Martin Holmes

