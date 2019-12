VIDEO: Rockschool Grade Three - Rests And Repeated Licks (TG250)

Find the shortcut to soloing glory by keeping it simple and making the most of pauses and repeating your strongest lick ideas.

Tutor: James Uings

Videographer: Martin Holmes

Full tab and audio for Indecisive

You'll find the full track, backing track and tab for Rockschool's Grade Three piece, Indecisive, below. Clicking on the links will stream the audio/open the tab. Alternatively, you can download then all by right-clicking and choosing 'save as' or 'save target as', depending on your choice of browser.

Rockschool Grade Three Indecisive full track (right-click to download)

Rockschool Grade Three Indecisive backing track (right-click to download)

Rockschool Grade Three Indecisive tab (right-click to download)

Download Total Guitar issue 250 for the accompanying tab and explanation - available in the UK and, digitally, worldwide via Newsstand for iPad, iPhone & iPod touch and Zinio from 20 January 2014.

