VIDEO: Rockschool Grade Three - Landing On Root Notes (TG251)

Give your solos a pro edge with Rockschool's easy phrasing trick

Tutor: James Uings

Videographer: Martin Holmes

Full tab and audio for Indecisive

You'll find the full track, backing track and tab for Rockschool's Grade Three piece, Indecisive, below. Clicking on the links will stream the audio/open the tab. Alternatively, you can download then all by right-clicking and choosing 'save as' or 'save target as', depending on your choice of browser.

Rockschool Grade Three Indecisive full track (right-click to download)

Rockschool Grade Three Indecisive backing track (right-click to download)

Rockschool Grade Three Indecisive tab (right-click to download)

Download Total Guitar issue 251 for the accompanying tab and explanation - available in the UK and, digitally, worldwide via Newsstand for iPad, iPhone & iPod touch and Zinio from 17 February 2014.

Buy a digital copy of Total Guitar here