Playing in CGDGCD tuning

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2013: Acoustic guitarists are traditionally experimental when it comes to tunings. Indeed, DADGAD is sometimes affectionately referred to as 'standard' tuning by some, so common is it in folk styles.

Here we're looking at the more esoteric tuning of CGDGCD, as used by the likes of Martin Simpson and Pierre Bensusan. This arrangement of notes forms a 'sus' (short for suspended) chord - just like DADGAD - and has a bright neutral sound thanks to being neither major nor minor.

Our video lesson is a short 8-bar piece that will help you to get inside the character of CGDGCD.

Click here to download the CGDGCD lesson tab that accompanies this video lesson.