Mark Tremonti: 16 ways to improve your playing

With new solo album, Cauterize, Mark Tremonti reminds us once again exactly why he is one of the finest axemen around today. Here, he shares the secrets behind that jaw-dropping musicianship and quest to evolve.

"His mastery of both lead and rhythm playing knows no bounds, it would seem"

Mark Tremonti is the definition of a modern guitar player. He is someone who has bought the mags, got the DVDs and spent a worrying amount of time locked away by himself with nothing but his metronome for company. And it shows.

Whether he’s crushing arenas with Alter Bridge or standing as frontman with his solo band, there is a consistency across the board. His mastery of both lead and rhythm playing knows no bounds, it would seem.

But, as he himself is quick to explain, there is no back-door route. If you want to be the best musician you possibly can be, it’ll take lots of discipline and even more thick skin to break through those inevitable hurdles unique to you.

For Tremonti, the path to enlightenment was one paved by continually pushing his boundaries and never giving in. And when we started picking his brain on what advice he can offer other players from the lessons he’s learned along the way, a whole wealth of inspirational insight came tumbling out...