How to play You Me At Six - Time Is Money

Learn how to play Time Is Money by You Me At Six with this video lesson from YMAS lead guitarist Chris Miller.

To play along with this lesson, your guitar will need to be in Drop D tuning, DADGBE. For the most authentic sound, try to use a guitar with humbuckers and select the bridge pickup.

To begin with, dial in a crunchy overdriven sound. If you have delay and reverb effects available you can use these in the guitar solo section.

Time Is Money features on Sinners Never Sleep, the Weybridge rockers' third full-length album, released in 2011. Visit You Me At Six for more information on the band.