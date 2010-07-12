How to play blues guitar like…

The first thing you'll have to deal with in this lesson is Albert's unusual approach to tuning. He usually tuned the guitar to open Fminor (low to high: F-C-F-Ab-C-F), with a capo at the 5th, 6th or 7th fret. No doubt this contributed to his sound, but for your convenience -and sanity - we've stuck to standard tuning. After all, you don't need to copy someone slavishly to capture the essence of their playing.

The way to get the most authentic tone would be to use a single coil pickup - or combination of neck and bridge to be precise. If you're using a Strat-type guitar, try the middle pickup. This will give you a similar 'bite'.

Albert used to carry around a Fender Quad Reverb amplifier, as he felt this was an important part of his tone. You can still get close with a clean(ish) setting on any amp, with a splash of spring reverb.