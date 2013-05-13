Creative looping video guitar lesson with Alex Hutchings

Looping pedals have been with us for a while now, finding favour with everyone from buskers to stadium rockers. Listen carefully, and you'll notice the best players go well beyond looping basics, using the technology to make one guitar sound like an orchestra, create multi- layered soundscapes, or build whole song structures out of interconnecting loops.

A virtuoso player, Alex Hutchings is an avid user of looping technology. He has helped Boss develop some of its most innovative products, and is an international clinician for the Japanese brand - so he knows his tech, too. In this video, he gives us a five-step tutorial to get you looping more creatively than ever before.