ACOUSTIC EXPO 2013: It's an obstacle most fingerpickers will face at some point: how do you take that step from picking easy open chords to playing more elaborate ideas covering a wider range of the guitar neck?

Well, this video lesson will help you take those first steps to tackling such a tricky approach.

Inspired by the likes of young fingerpickers Jake Bugg and Ben Howard - no strangers to the dusty end of the neck - we've written a short piece of music. A few unusual chord shapes and some ringing open strings, all delivered in EADGAE tuning, will help you explore the full range of your guitar.

Download the Ben Howard/Jake Bugg style fingerpicking tab that accompanies this video lesson here