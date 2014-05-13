All Axess: John 5's Spanish style guitar licks

GUITARS AND AMPS EXPO 2014: Check out the video above for a quick lesson from Rob Zombie man and all-round metal guitar guru John 5, filmed exclusively for artist tuition site All Axess.

John 5 made his name partnering with some of hard rock's finest frontmen, including Rob Halford, David Lee Roth, Marilyn Manson and, most recently, Rob Zombie. Here he demos one of his favourite Spanish style licks - definitely one for your trick bag!

