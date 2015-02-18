10 ways to get great guitar tones in your DAW

Like practically every other genre of contemporary music, the production values of rock and metal continue to skyrocket. Producing a reasonable home demo is perfectly within the reach of practically anyone armed with a DAW, an audio interface and the will to record, but getting the kind of monster mixdown that’ll stand up to the scene’s best releases remains a challenge.

Virtual drum kits from the likes of Toontrack, XLN Audio and FXpansion make it easy to get studio-quality drums in the box, but that raises the stakes even higher for the rest of your mix, so you’re going to need an über-heavy, world- crushing guitar sound to truly seal the deal.

Never fear, as we're here to show you how to get one, with ten essential mix techniques and studio tricks. We’ve relied on the outstanding GrindMachine CM guitar amp simulator throughout (included with every issue of Computer Music magazine), but all the techniques can be applied to any amp sim software.

So strap on your axe and let’s put the pedal to the metal. For videos to illustrate all of these techniques, check out Computer Music 214, March 2015, which is on sale now.