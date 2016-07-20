10 next-level blues guitar chords
B7/A
Tired of using the same old shapes for your blues improvs? Learn these 10 chords and take your blues jams to the next level.
Here we’re looking at some variations on basic ‘7’ chords (E7, A7 and so on). The more sophisticated sound of these chords will take you way beyond basic blues and closer to jazz-blues.
Our examples are based on a B root note but they are all moveable shapes so playing them in different positions on the fretboard changes the pitch but keeps the chord type the same. For example B9 played one fret higher is C9. B9 played one fret lower becomes Bb9.
Don't Miss
B9
Tired of using the same old shapes for your blues improvs? Learn these 10 chords and take your blues jams to the next level.
Here we’re looking at some variations on basic ‘7’ chords (E7, A7 and so on). The more sophisticated sound of these chords will take you way beyond basic blues and closer to jazz-blues.
Our examples are based on a B root note but they are all moveable shapes so playing them in different positions on the fretboard changes the pitch but keeps the chord type the same. For example B9 played one fret higher is C9. B9 played one fret lower becomes Bb9.
B9
Tired of using the same old shapes for your blues improvs? Learn these 10 chords and take your blues jams to the next level.
Here we’re looking at some variations on basic ‘7’ chords (E7, A7 and so on). The more sophisticated sound of these chords will take you way beyond basic blues and closer to jazz-blues.
Our examples are based on a B root note but they are all moveable shapes so playing them in different positions on the fretboard changes the pitch but keeps the chord type the same. For example B9 played one fret higher is C9. B9 played one fret lower becomes Bb9.
B9/A
Tired of using the same old shapes for your blues improvs? Learn these 10 chords and take your blues jams to the next level.
Here we’re looking at some variations on basic ‘7’ chords (E7, A7 and so on). The more sophisticated sound of these chords will take you way beyond basic blues and closer to jazz-blues.
Our examples are based on a B root note but they are all moveable shapes so playing them in different positions on the fretboard changes the pitch but keeps the chord type the same. For example B9 played one fret higher is C9. B9 played one fret lower becomes Bb9.
B9/A
Tired of using the same old shapes for your blues improvs? Learn these 10 chords and take your blues jams to the next level.
Here we’re looking at some variations on basic ‘7’ chords (E7, A7 and so on). The more sophisticated sound of these chords will take you way beyond basic blues and closer to jazz-blues.
Our examples are based on a B root note but they are all moveable shapes so playing them in different positions on the fretboard changes the pitch but keeps the chord type the same. For example B9 played one fret higher is C9. B9 played one fret lower becomes Bb9.
B11/A
Tired of using the same old shapes for your blues improvs? Learn these 10 chords and take your blues jams to the next level.
Here we’re looking at some variations on basic ‘7’ chords (E7, A7 and so on). The more sophisticated sound of these chords will take you way beyond basic blues and closer to jazz-blues.
Our examples are based on a B root note but they are all moveable shapes so playing them in different positions on the fretboard changes the pitch but keeps the chord type the same. For example B9 played one fret higher is C9. B9 played one fret lower becomes Bb9.
B9/D#
Tired of using the same old shapes for your blues improvs? Learn these 10 chords and take your blues jams to the next level.
Here we’re looking at some variations on basic ‘7’ chords (E7, A7 and so on). The more sophisticated sound of these chords will take you way beyond basic blues and closer to jazz-blues.
Our examples are based on a B root note but they are all moveable shapes so playing them in different positions on the fretboard changes the pitch but keeps the chord type the same. For example B9 played one fret higher is C9. B9 played one fret lower becomes Bb9.
B13/A
Tired of using the same old shapes for your blues improvs? Learn these 10 chords and take your blues jams to the next level.
Here we’re looking at some variations on basic ‘7’ chords (E7, A7 and so on). The more sophisticated sound of these chords will take you way beyond basic blues and closer to jazz-blues.
Our examples are based on a B root note but they are all moveable shapes so playing them in different positions on the fretboard changes the pitch but keeps the chord type the same. For example B9 played one fret higher is C9. B9 played one fret lower becomes Bb9.
B13/D#
Tired of using the same old shapes for your blues improvs? Learn these 10 chords and take your blues jams to the next level.
Here we’re looking at some variations on basic ‘7’ chords (E7, A7 and so on). The more sophisticated sound of these chords will take you way beyond basic blues and closer to jazz-blues.
Our examples are based on a B root note but they are all moveable shapes so playing them in different positions on the fretboard changes the pitch but keeps the chord type the same. For example B9 played one fret higher is C9. B9 played one fret lower becomes Bb9.
B7#9b13
Tired of using the same old shapes for your blues improvs? Learn these 10 chords and take your blues jams to the next level.
Here we’re looking at some variations on basic ‘7’ chords (E7, A7 and so on). The more sophisticated sound of these chords will take you way beyond basic blues and closer to jazz-blues.
Our examples are based on a B root note but they are all moveable shapes so playing them in different positions on the fretboard changes the pitch but keeps the chord type the same. For example B9 played one fret higher is C9. B9 played one fret lower becomes Bb9.
12-bar blues generator
The most common chord progression is known as a ‘12-bar blues’, which, predictably is 12 bars long (eight-, 16- and 24-bar versions are common, too). What the name doesn’t tell you is that you need to know three chords to play the progression.
In E these chords are E, A and B. Simple enough, but, seeing as we can’t guarantee we’ll always want to play in E, we thought we’d better write out the chords in a few other keys too.
You’ll notice we’ve labelled the chords I, IV and V. That’s because the chords always fall on the first (I), fourth (IV) and fifth (V) notes of the key signatures. When you get the hang of the I-IV-V sequence, try applying some of the previous blues chords to each pitch.