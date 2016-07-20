10 next-level blues guitar chords

Tired of using the same old shapes for your blues improvs? Learn these 10 chords and take your blues jams to the next level.

Here we’re looking at some variations on basic ‘7’ chords (E7, A7 and so on). The more sophisticated sound of these chords will take you way beyond basic blues and closer to jazz-blues.

Our examples are based on a B root note but they are all moveable shapes so playing them in different positions on the fretboard changes the pitch but keeps the chord type the same. For example B9 played one fret higher is C9. B9 played one fret lower becomes Bb9.

