Round-up: 5 budget bass drum pedals

The pedal below your bass drum foot is as important a kit component as the kick drum itself. Though good technique is an essential pre-requisite, a decent pedal can only boost your confidence and abilities.

Contemporary high-end pedals now feature almost aerospace industry-levels of engineering; the trickle down effect of features is both inevitable and welcome.

The selection of pedals here runs from the modest to the downright generous, with many bearing a more than passing resemblance to pricier models above them. They all offer excellent value for money.