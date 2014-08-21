Jeff Porcaro licks and grooves lesson

DRUM EXPO 2014: In this drum lesson, Kyle Radomsky of Drumeo.com teaches some of Jeff Porcaro's legendary licks and grooves including a groove and variation from I Keep Forgettin' (Michael McDonald), the rhythm and main groove from Hold The Line (Toto), the Lido shuffle (Boz Scaggs), as well as the timeless Rosanna shuffle (Toto).

