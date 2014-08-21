Improve your hands with the Moeller Method

DRUM EXPO 2014: The Moeller method combines a variety of techniques to improve drumming hand speed, power, and control while offering the flexibility to add accented notes at will.

The method has been perceived as a secret method, so today you'll learn all about it from Mike Michalkow, the creator of "Moeller Method Secrets". Mike originally learned the moeller method from Jim Chapin, who was considered Sanford A. Moeller's best student.

Click here to download the lesson PDF

About Drumeo.com

Drumeo.com delivers the ultimate online drum lessons experience with a new live lesson every day, on-demand video courses, a massive library of play-alongs, personalized student reviews and lesson plans, and an interactive community of students and instructors from around the world. Start your free 30-day trial today at www.Drumeo.com/trial/.

For further information on Drumeo please visit their official website, or connect with them via YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.