Gregg Bissonette guest lesson

Drum Expo 2013: In this Drum Channel guest lesson, drummer/educator Gregg Bissonette (Maynard Ferguson, David Lee Roth, Ringo Starr) teaches a lesson on one of his favorite drumming patterns, the double bass shuffle utilizing a left foot lead.

Learn how to play it with Gregg, and discover how it can be applied in a variety of contemporary music situations.

