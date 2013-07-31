Grace notes with Cobus Potgieter and Don Lombardi

DRUM EXPO 2013: Following a brief explanation of ghost/grace notes by world-renowned drummer Terry Bozzio, Drum Channel founder Don Lombardi discusses three different ghost stroke methods as they were taught to him by legendary drum teacher Freddie Gruber (Jim Keltner, Dave Weckl, Neil Peart). The lesson also features YouTube drumming sensation, Cobus Potgieter, and demonstrates the use of the forearm, wrist and fingers to control the sticks; showing them in exercises separately and then in combination with each other.

About Drum Channel

Created by drummer, teacher and DW Drums founder Don Lombardi, Drum Channel's mission is to provide todays' drummers and drum teachers with the best in interactive drum education; whether it be online, on DVD or via digital download.

Drum Channel's award-winning format features a combination of entertainment, interviews, instruction and performances from many of the top drummers and educators in the world and includes broadcast-quality lessons, lesson plans and live events.

With its drummer-friendly instructors, relevant, original content and worldwide access, Drum Channel gives every player on the planet the opportunity to "Learn From The Best™" and, in doing so, become better drummers and musicians.