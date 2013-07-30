Chad Smith guest lesson

DRUM EXPO 2013: This lesson is from Chad's Master Class on Drum Channel, 'Basic Rock Drumming Chad's Way', which includes ten complete lessons for beginning drummers.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers' drummer and Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame inductee covers basic beats and fills with his unique blend of humor and insight into what to play and how to play it.

