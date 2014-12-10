AC/DC Phil Rudd rock drumming video lesson

In the latest issue of Rhythm Magazine (January 2015, on sale now) we show you how to master a basic rock beat and fills to get you on the road to rocking behind the kit like classic rock and AC/DC drum legend Phil Rudd. Check out this first lesson, above, in association with Drumeo.

To put those exercises into practice here's a playalong track in the style of AC/DC for you to jam with. If you need some guidance watch tutor Dave Atkinson play through the track below.

Download the drumless backing track with click (right-click to download).

Download the drumless backing track without click (right-click to download)

The new issue of Rhythm, featuring an exclusive interview with Phil Rudd is on general sale in print and digital formats from 16 December and can be purchased online from Myfavouritemagazines.

