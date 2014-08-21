10 must-know drum fills

DRUM EXPO 2014: Jay Deachman of Drumeo.com demonstrates ten must-know drum fills. While there are countless drum fills that can help any drummer in all sorts of situations, this is a great place to start!

Download the sheet music and MP3s, try them out, and then experiment with different ideas to make them your own!

Click here to download the lesson resources

About Drumeo.com

Drumeo

