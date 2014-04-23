Point Blank: Native Instruments' Maschine - from studio to club

DJ EXPO 2014: Native Instruments' Maschine is fast becoming the go-to instrument for beats and samples in the studio. But its features go beyond the studio and it can be used as a live instrument in its own right.

As part of our Maschine 2.0 introduction videos, we show you how to seamlessly move your tracks from the studio to the DJ booth using Maschine 2.0 and its hardware, Maschine Studio.

Watch the video above with course tutor Paul Crossman and make sure you subscribe to our YouTube channel for more exclusive tutorials and live events.

Learn more about our DJ courses

Return to the Point Blank booth